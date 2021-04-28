Strasburg (shoulder) could throw a bullpen session over the weekend, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg has been throwing from 150 feet in recent days to rebuild strength in his shoulder, and he could throw off a mound for the first time over the weekend. The right-hander still doesn't have a timetable to return to game action, but a successful bullpen session would be a significant step forward in his recovery process.
