Strasburg (hand) could pitch in a game as soon as this weekend, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

Strasburg underwent surgery on his right hand back in August to address carpal tunnel neuritis. He's been throwing since the start of camp, so while there's definitely some risk as with any player coming off surgery, the procedure doesn't appear to have significantly hindered his preseason preparation. He's expected to get into a game a few days after Max Scherzer (ankle), who could pitch as soon as Friday.