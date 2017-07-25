Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Nerve impingement alleviated
Strasburg had some nerve impingement that has been alleviated, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports. He threw on flat ground Tuesday and could still start Saturday's game against the Rockies.
The Nationals did not specify where the nerve impingement was, but it was presumably in his right forearm, as that is where he had stiffness when he was removed from Sunday's start. This explains why the Nationals have opted not to give Strasburg an MRI, as it seems they believe the problem has been resolved. The team will evaluate his progress over the next couple days before locking him in as Saturday's starter. Erick Fedde would be an option to be promoted from Triple-A to start if Strasburg needs more time off.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: No MRI, could start Saturday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Removal from Sunday's start precautionary•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Exits Sunday's start prematurely•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans 11 in dominant win Monday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to start fourth game after break•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Feeling OK after comebacker to hip•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...