Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Nerve impingement alleviated

Strasburg had some nerve impingement that has been alleviated, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports. He threw on flat ground Tuesday and could still start Saturday's game against the Rockies.

The Nationals did not specify where the nerve impingement was, but it was presumably in his right forearm, as that is where he had stiffness when he was removed from Sunday's start. This explains why the Nationals have opted not to give Strasburg an MRI, as it seems they believe the problem has been resolved. The team will evaluate his progress over the next couple days before locking him in as Saturday's starter. Erick Fedde would be an option to be promoted from Triple-A to start if Strasburg needs more time off.