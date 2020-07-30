Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg is no longer feeling "the little nerve issue" in his hand anymore, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Martinez added that Strasburg just needs to build his arm back up before he can rejoin the rotation. The right-hander is steadily working his way back, as he incorporated all of his pitches in a flat-ground throwing session Thursday after firing only fastballs from 75-to-80 feet Wednesday. Strasburg's next step is likely mound work; how he responds should provide clarity on his return date. Erick Fedde is set to make another start in place of Strasburg on Thursday.