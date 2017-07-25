Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: No MRI, could start Saturday
Strasburg (forearm) does not need an MRI and the Nationals are hopeful that he will be able to start Saturday's game against the Rockies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
Manager Dusty Baker would not rule out a DL stint for Strasburg, but overall the mood seemed to be positive regarding the righty's long-term health. The team will evaluate how he progresses over the next couple days before making an official decision regarding this weekend's rotation. Strasburg left his last start with a forearm stiffness as a precaution.
