Strasburg's (neck) recent visit with a specialist didn't lead to anything concrete, but he's scheduled for another visit soon, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
Strasburg is still yet to throw since he was placed on the 10-day injured list June 2. It remains unclear when he's expected to do so, but some clarity could emerge following his next visit.
