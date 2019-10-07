Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Not expected to pitch in Game 4
Strasburg threw a bullpen session Monday and isn't expected to be an option out of the bullpen for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Strasburg appears to be on track to start Game 5 on Wednesday, though the Nationals will need to emerge with a victory Monday evening to force Game 5. The right-hander has been dominant in the postseason, surrendering just one run while fanning 14 over nine innings of work.
