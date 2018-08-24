Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Not in jeopardy of missing start

Strasburg threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Friday and will make his next start in the Nationals' rotation, which is expected to come Monday against Philadelphia, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Strasburg's velocity took a noticeable dip during his final inning of Wednesday's start versus Philadelphia -- his first since coming off the DL due to a neck issue -- but it doesn't appear as though he or manager Dave Martinez are all too concerned. The right-hander said he felt typical soreness following the session, but added that overall everything felt good. Strasburg will look to improve upon his previous start, during which he allowed five runs and struck out five across four innings.