Strasburg (ribs/shoulder) is not included among the list of healthy pitchers in Nationals camp, per Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com.
There are 34 pitchers on that list, and Strasburg's name is absent. He has also yet to be spotted at the Nats' spring training facility in Florida. It's becoming quite clear that the 34-year-old right-hander is not going to be ready for the start of the 2023 season as he continues to work through thoracic outlet syndrome and a stress reaction in his rib cage. He's thrown just 31.1 major-league innings since the beginning of 2020.
