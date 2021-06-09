Strasburg (neck) hasn't yet resumed throwing, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg has been on the 10-day injured list with a neck strain since June 2, but he's been limited to lower-body workouts during the first week of his recovery process. Manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday that he wants the right-hander's nerve irritation to subside before he resumes throwing. A better idea of Strasburg's return timetable could come into focus once he's cleared to throw.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Lands on IL with neck strain•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: MRI on tap for trapezius issue•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Exits early Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Falls to 1-2•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Picks up win in first game back•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Activated ahead of start•