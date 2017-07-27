Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Officially placed on DL

Strasburg has been placed on the 10-day DL with what the team is referring to as a "right elbow nerve impingement," Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.

It was announced Wednesday night that it was the team's intention to move Strasburg to the disabled list, and they followed through with it Thursday morning. The bigger development here is that manager Dusty Baker previously indicated that it was a nerve impingement in Strasburg's forearm, but the team's release today suggests the elbow is involved as well. It remains to be seen if the plan to only miss one start will hold up, but in the meantime, Erick Fedde will take Strasburg's rotation spot, starting Saturday when the team hosts the Rockies. The DL move will be retroactive to July 24.