Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Officially placed on DL
Strasburg has been placed on the 10-day DL with what the team is referring to as a "right elbow nerve impingement," Mark Zuckerman of MASNsports.com reports.
It was announced Wednesday night that it was the team's intention to move Strasburg to the disabled list, and they followed through with it Thursday morning. The bigger development here is that manager Dusty Baker previously indicated that it was a nerve impingement in Strasburg's forearm, but the team's release today suggests the elbow is involved as well. It remains to be seen if the plan to only miss one start will hold up, but in the meantime, Erick Fedde will take Strasburg's rotation spot, starting Saturday when the team hosts the Rockies. The DL move will be retroactive to July 24.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: To be placed on disabled list•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Saturday start still up in air•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Nerve impingement alleviated•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: No MRI, could start Saturday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Removal from Sunday's start precautionary•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Exits Sunday's start prematurely•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...