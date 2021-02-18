Strasburg (hand) is in "preparation mode, not rehabilitation mode" per general manager Mike Rizzo, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Strasburg made just two poor starts last season before being shut down with carpal neuritis and eventually undergoing surgery. The uncommon injury raises some doubts about his ability to return to form, especially considering that he hasn't exactly been a paragon of health throughout his 11-year career. The Nationals' confidence in him is undoubtedly a good sign, but he'll need to demonstrate that health on the mound this spring before that confidence can be shared by fantasy players.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: On track for spring training•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Undergoing surgery Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Season officially over•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dealing with carpal tunnel•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Heading to injured list•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Departs with apparent injury•