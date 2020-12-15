Strasburg (hand) has resumed throwing and is expected to be ready for spring training, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

It's been a roller coaster pair of seasons for Strasburg, who signed a seven-year, $245 million contract after his strong (and finally fully healthy) 2019 campaign helped the Nationals to a World Series win but followed it up with a very disappointing showing in 2020. He made just two ineffective starts before being shut down due to carpal tunnel neuritis and eventually underwent surgery in late August. While it's certainly encouraging to hear that the Nationals are confident in his readiness for the 2021 season, his long injury history means the team has plenty of reason to be cautious should he suffer any setbacks.