Strasburg (calf) is on track to make his first turn in the rotation and avoid a trip to the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Injuries have been unfortunately one of the stories of Strasburg's career, and they've been the story of his spring as well. Despite spending the offseason recovering from hand surgery and then exiting a start with a calf injury, however, he looks set to avoid missing any regular-season starts. He threw 74 pitches in a simulated game Friday, so it doesn't seem overly optimistic to think that he'll be up to full speed by Opening Day.