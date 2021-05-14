Strasburg (shoulder) will make one more rehab start before being activated from the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports. "We won't activate him until he gets through another round," manager Davey Martinez said Thursday.

The Nationals have yet to determine whether Strasburg will throw another simulated game Sunday or be sent to a minor-league affiliate for the rehab start, a decision complicated by COVID-19 protocols, but either way his return to the big-league roster seems imminent. He's expected to throw 75-80 pitches, and the right-hander would then line up to start at home against the Orioles on May 21, replacing Erick Fedde in the rotation.