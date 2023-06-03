Strasburg (ribs/shoulder) has been completely shut down from all rehab activities for more than a month while dealing with "severe nerve damage," Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Strasburg has made just eight big-league starts since helping the Nationals to a World Series title in 2019. Just one of those starts has come since he underwent thoracic outlet surgery in June of 2021, with his comeback attempt last season quickly getting shut down. Each setback makes it increasingly likely that Strasburg has already thrown his final major-league pitch, though he's yet to officially call it quits.