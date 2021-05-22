Strasburg (1-1) gave up one hit, four walks and zero runs while striking out four in 5.1 innings Friday against the Orioles en route to his first win of the season.

His fastball was sitting in the low-90s and his control was a little off, but the Orioles couldn't do much against him in his first start since April 13. Strasburg only threw 72 pitches, and he will look to build on that in his next start, which projects to be Thursday at home against the Reds.