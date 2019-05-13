Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Pitches well in loss

Strasburg (3-3) tossed six innings against the Dodgers on Sunday, taking the loss in spite of allowing only two runs on four hits. He walked a pair and struck out seven.

Strasburg's effective performance was overshadowed by opposing starter Hyun-Jin Ryu holding Washington hitless for 7.1 innings. Nonetheless, the outing marked Strasburg's fourth quality start in his last five appearances -- a stretch in which he has racked up 47 strikeouts in 34.1 innings. Unfortunately, Washington's offense has provided Strasburg only 10 runs of support in those five starts and has been shut out in his last two outings. He'll carry a 3.63 ERA and 1.05 WHIP into his next start Saturday versus the Cubs.