Strasburg (neck) is still limited to long toss but has extended his distance to 150 feet, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports. "Stephen still has a ways to go, but he's throwing the ball a little better," manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.

The right-hander is inching closer to getting back on a mound, but the Nationals will be cautious with him after Strasburg lasted only 11.2 innings over three starts in his most recent return from the IL. Given how much ramp-up time he'll need once he does get cleared for the next steps in his recovery, Strasburg seems very unlikely to be back in the rotation before the All-Star break.