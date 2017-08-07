Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Plays catch day after bullpen session
Strasburg (elbow) was able to play catch on the field prior to the Nationals' game Monday against the Marlins, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
The fact that Strasburg is throwing a day after completing a bullpen session suggests that his elbow isn't providing too many complications. Strasburg will miss his next scheduled turn in the rotation Tuesday, but if he throws off the mound later in the week without any discomfort, he could be activated from the disabled list over the weekend and pick up a start during the Nationals' series with the Giants. A.J. Cole will lose out on a rotation spot once Strasburg is activated.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Continuing throwing program Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Without timetable to return•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Set for Friday bullpen•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Unlikely to make next start this week•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Continues throwing Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses successful bullpen Saturday•
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...