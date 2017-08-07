Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Plays catch day after bullpen session

Strasburg (elbow) was able to play catch on the field prior to the Nationals' game Monday against the Marlins, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The fact that Strasburg is throwing a day after completing a bullpen session suggests that his elbow isn't providing too many complications. Strasburg will miss his next scheduled turn in the rotation Tuesday, but if he throws off the mound later in the week without any discomfort, he could be activated from the disabled list over the weekend and pick up a start during the Nationals' series with the Giants. A.J. Cole will lose out on a rotation spot once Strasburg is activated.