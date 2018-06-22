Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Plays catch Friday

Strasburg (shoulder) played catch in the outfield prior to Washington's game Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

This marked just the second time Strasburg was seen throwing the ball after hitting the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation two weeks ago. The 29-year-old still remains without a concrete timetable, but one should come into focus once he begins increasing his activity level and throwing with velocity.

More News
Our Latest Stories