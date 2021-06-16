Strasburg (neck) played catch in the outfield ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Strasburg appeared to be throwing lightly, but Wednesday's activity marked the first time that he threw since he was placed on the 10-day injured list June 2. A timetable for his return to game action hasn't yet been established, but the right-hander is scheduled to meet with a specialist soon to evaluate the progress in his recovery.