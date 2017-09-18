Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Prevails over Dodgers for 14th win

Strasburg (14-4) earned the victory over the Dodgers on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits across six innings. He walked three and struck out eight in the 7-1 win.

That's four straight wins for the big righty, who's brought his ERA down to a stingy 2.60 in the process. Combined with his 1.03 WHIP and 190 strikeouts, Strasburg is having one of the best seasons of his eight-year career.