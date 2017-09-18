Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Prevails over Dodgers for 14th win
Strasburg (14-4) earned the victory over the Dodgers on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits across six innings. He walked three and struck out eight in the 7-1 win.
That's four straight wins for the big righty, who's brought his ERA down to a stingy 2.60 in the process. Combined with his 1.03 WHIP and 190 strikeouts, Strasburg is having one of the best seasons of his eight-year career.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses eight shutout innings in win Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Will take mound Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Extends scoreless streak to 26 innings•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans eight in second career shutout Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Experienced calf cramps Thursday but not worried•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws six scoreless innings Thursday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...