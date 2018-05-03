Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Racks up 11 Ks in Wednesday's win
Strasburg (3-3) picked up the win over the Pirates on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out 11.
The 11 Ks were a season high for Strasburg, who threw 69 of 104 pitches for strikes and generated an impressive 23 strikes. The right-hander will take a 3.47 ERA into his next start Monday on the road against the Padres.
