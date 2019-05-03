Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Reaches 1,500 strikeouts

Strasburg allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out nine across 6.2 innings Thursday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Strasburg became the fastest player to reach 1,500 career strikeouts, requiring just 1,272.1 innings to do so. He also turned in a strong outing otherwise, limiting the Cardinals to no extra-base hits while generating 23 called strikes and 18 swinging strikes. Early on this season, Strasburg has proven capable of consistently working deep into games, as he has reached six or more innings pitched in six of his seven starts. He'll look to keep things going, though he does draw a tough matchup at Milwaukee on Tuesday.