Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Reaches 1,500 strikeouts
Strasburg allowed one earned run on six hits and two walks while striking out nine across 6.2 innings Thursday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.
Strasburg became the fastest player to reach 1,500 career strikeouts, requiring just 1,272.1 innings to do so. He also turned in a strong outing otherwise, limiting the Cardinals to no extra-base hits while generating 23 called strikes and 18 swinging strikes. Early on this season, Strasburg has proven capable of consistently working deep into games, as he has reached six or more innings pitched in six of his seven starts. He'll look to keep things going, though he does draw a tough matchup at Milwaukee on Tuesday.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Dominant in win•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Serves up three homers•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Struggles through four innings•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Tosses 6.2 scoreless•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Struggles through first inning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...