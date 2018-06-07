Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready for Friday's start

The Nationals are listing Strasburg (forearm) as their probable starter for Friday's game against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Though he notched double-digit strikeouts for the third time this season in his last outing June 1 against the Braves, Strasburg needed 107 pitches to record 20 outs and complained of cramps in his left (non-throwing) arm afterward. Thanks to off days Monday and Thursday this week, Strasburg had a little more time than usual to recover from the heavy workload, and after completing his pre-start bullpen session without incident, he won't miss a turn through the rotation. Strasburg is scheduled to oppose Andrew Suarez in the series opener in Washington.