Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Double-A Harrisburg, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The Nationals are targeting around four innings and 60 pitches Tuesday for Strasburg, who is making his first appearance in affiliated ball since June 1 of last year. Due to his lengthy layoff following the thoracic outlet syndrome surgery he underwent last July, Washington will presumably want to see Strasburg build up his pitch count over at least two starts in the minors before activating him from the 10-day injured list. The Nationals' decision not to place Strasburg on the 60-day IL would seem to imply that the team has hopes of him potentially joining the big-league rotation at some point during the first week of June.
