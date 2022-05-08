Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game this week at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he wants Strasburg to build up his pitch count a bit more before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old seems likely to remain in Florida for at least another week. The Nationals have been bringing Strasburg along slowly as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which cut short his 2021 season. Since he'll presumably require multiple rehab starts before returning from the 10-day injured list, Strasburg appears unlikely to make his 2022 Nationals debut until June.