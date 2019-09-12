Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Records 17th victory
Strasburg (17-6) earned the win Wednesday at Minnesota after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out seven and walked two.
Strasburg served up a two-run homer to Jorge Polanco during the third inning but was otherwise able to keep the Twins off the board. The right-hander has been in fine form over his last five starts with a 1.91 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 44:8 K:BB across 33 innings and should next take the mound Monday at St. Louis.
