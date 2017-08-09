Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Rehab assignment on deck
Strasburg (elbow) felt good after Wednesday's simulated game, and will move on to a rehab appearance within the next few days, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Strasburg was able to throw 57 pitches over the course of four innings during his simulated game, but more importantly, the right-hander felt no discomfort following the session. With the news that he will progress to a rehab assignment, Strasburg is officially off the board to start Sunday's game against the Giants. He could return to the rotation after just one rehab outing, but the team will likely reevaluate his status following the appearance.
