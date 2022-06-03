Strasburg (neck) is making a rehab start for Triple-A Rochester on Friday.
He is coming off a stellar rehab outing at Single-A in which he struck out six over five no-hit innings. It's possible this could be Strasburg's final tuneup before joining the big-league rotation.
