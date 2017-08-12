Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Rehab stint set for Monday
Strasburg will throw five innings or 75 pitches in a rehab start for High-A Potomac on Monday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg was able to toss 57 pitches with no issues in Wednesday's simulated game, clearing the way for him to head out on a rehab assignment. Whether he'll need to make more than one rehab start remains unclear, but more should be known once he is reevaluated following Monday's appearance. In the meantime, A.J. Cole is set to take his next turn in the rotation Sunday, and would likely continue to do so if the All-Star is forced to miss anymore time.
