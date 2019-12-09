Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Remaining with Nationals

Strasburg agreed to a deal to return to the Nationals on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Strasburg will make $245 million over the course of seven years, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal potentially means the 2009 first-overall pick will remain in Washington for the entirety of his career. Heading into his age-31 season, Strasburg doesn't look to be slowing down, as he posted a 3.32 ERA in 33 regular-season starts last year and followed that up with a stellar 1.98 ERA over 36.1 postseason innings.