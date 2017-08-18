Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Remains in line for Saturday return

Manager Dusty Baker stated that Strasburg (elbow) remains on track to return from the disabled list Saturday, MASN's Mark Zuckerman reports. "Right now, he is. But we'll let you know Saturday," said Baker.

Strasburg's last rehab start was Monday, which would put him in line to take the ball again Saturday provided that he doesn't encounter any setbacks with his elbow in the coming days. He was strong in that outing, allowing just one run over 5.0 innings, and it took him just 66 pitches to get through those frames. The move to activate Strasburg won't be made official until Saturday, but all signs are pointing to a weekend return for the talented righty.