Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Removal from Sunday's start precautionary

Per manager Dusty Baker, Strasburg's (forearm stiffness) removal from Sunday's game in Arizona was precautionary after he had trouble getting loose in the second inning, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals are headed home and have an off-day Monday, at which time the hard-throwing righty will see the team doctor for further evaluation. Baker didn't provide specifics other than the aforementioned forearm stiffness, but also added that he doesn't think the condition is "anything serious", so it doesn't sound like owners should be too worried. Strasburg should be considered day-to-day until further information surfaces, which will likely come Monday or Tuesday.