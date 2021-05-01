Strasburg (shoulder) recently threw off the bullpen mound, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg had been increasing his throwing distance in recent weeks and was able to throw off a mound over the weekend for the first time since mid-April. The right-hander remains on schedule in his recovery process, but the Nationals haven't yet indicated when Strasburg could return to game action.
