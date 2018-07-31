Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Resumes throwing

Strasburg (neck) has been cleared to throw and was able to play catch Monday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Martinez said that he doesn't expect Strasburg to need much time building his arm back up, so there's a chance we will see him back on the big-league mound by next week. He recently received a shot in his neck to help his nerve impingement, which seems to have provided some assistance. Look for him to extend his progression and potentially throw a bullpen session near the end of the week.