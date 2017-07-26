Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Saturday start still up in air
Nationals manager Dusty Baker suggested Wednesday that it remains uncertain if Strasburg (forearm) will be able to take the hill for his next scheduled start Saturday against the Rockies, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
After Strasburg was diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his forearm earlier in the week following his removal from his most recent start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, the Nationals expressed some optimism that he'd be able to make his next turn in the rotation, especially after he was able to throw off flat ground Tuesday. It doesn't sound like Strasburg is experiencing any renewed pain a day later, but with the Nationals prioritizing the injury-prone right-hander's long-term health above all else, the possibility of a brief trip to the disabled list might not be ruled out just yet. If Strasburg does end up missing the Saturday start, it's not immediately clear who enter the rotation in his stead, though Triple-A Syracuse starter Erick Fedde, the team's top pitching prospect, representing the most tantalizing option from a fantasy standpoint.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Nerve impingement alleviated•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: No MRI, could start Saturday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Removal from Sunday's start precautionary•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Exits Sunday's start prematurely•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Fans 11 in dominant win Monday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to start fourth game after break•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...