Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Saturday start still up in air

Nationals manager Dusty Baker suggested Wednesday that it remains uncertain if Strasburg (forearm) will be able to take the hill for his next scheduled start Saturday against the Rockies, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

After Strasburg was diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his forearm earlier in the week following his removal from his most recent start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, the Nationals expressed some optimism that he'd be able to make his next turn in the rotation, especially after he was able to throw off flat ground Tuesday. It doesn't sound like Strasburg is experiencing any renewed pain a day later, but with the Nationals prioritizing the injury-prone right-hander's long-term health above all else, the possibility of a brief trip to the disabled list might not be ruled out just yet. If Strasburg does end up missing the Saturday start, it's not immediately clear who enter the rotation in his stead, though Triple-A Syracuse starter Erick Fedde, the team's top pitching prospect, representing the most tantalizing option from a fantasy standpoint.