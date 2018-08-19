Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Scheduled to return Wednesday
Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to come off the disabled list Wednesday and start against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Strasburg will wind up missing just over a month with a pinched nerve in his neck. He was expected to pitch Tuesday after his latest bullpen session went well Saturday, but the team instead decided to give him one extra day of rest, slotting him in behind Tanner Roark in the rotation.
