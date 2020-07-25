Strasburg was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday with a nerve issue in his right hand, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Strasburg reportedly received an injection after experiencing a nerve issue and is currently considered day-to-day. However, he won't be able to take the mound Saturday against the Yankees, and right-hander Erick Fedde will start in Strasburg's place. Whether the issue will force him to miss any additional time remains to be seen.