Strasburg (hand) was transferred to the Nationals' 60-day injured list Saturday, effectively ending his 2020 season, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

This announcement comes just a week after Strasburg was placed on the 10-day injured list with carpal tunnel neuritis. The 2019 World Series MVP has been dealing with the nerve issue in his right hand since the season began and will now be forced to miss the remainder of 2020 after making just two starts. In a corresponding move, the Nationals have purchased the contract of Wil Crowe who will make his first major league start during the second half of Saturday's doubleheader with the Marlins.