Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Second bullpen on tap
Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg (neck) will "probably" toss another bullpen session Friday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Strasburg was able to throw a 42-pitch bullpen Tuesday, and claimed that he felt good Wednesday morning. Martinez added that the club will make plans for Strasburg's rehab outing following this upcoming bullpen session.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Completes bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Bullpen session set for Thursday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws from 90 feet•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Resumes throwing•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Could resume throwing Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: MRI clean, but still visiting specialist•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...