Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Second bullpen on tap

Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg (neck) will "probably" toss another bullpen session Friday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Strasburg was able to throw a 42-pitch bullpen Tuesday, and claimed that he felt good Wednesday morning. Martinez added that the club will make plans for Strasburg's rehab outing following this upcoming bullpen session.

