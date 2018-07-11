Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Second rehab start coming Sunday

Strasburg (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Thursday in advance of his second minor-league rehab start Sunday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Strasburg made his first rehab start Tuesday at High-A Potomac, tossing 3.1 innings (57 pitches) of one-run ball and striking out five. It marked Strasburg's first game action since June 8, when he exited his start with the Nationals early due to shoulder inflammation. He'll push up his pitch count Sunday at a yet-to-be-determined affiliate, and if all goes well, he should be activated from the 10-day disabled list immediately after the All-Star break.