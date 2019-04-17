Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Serves up three homers
Strasburg (1-1) took the loss against the Giants on Tuesday by giving up four runs on six hits over six innings. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter.
Strasburg allowed only two hits through the first four frames but then served up three home runs during the fifth and sixth innings to take his first loss of the year. The 30-year-old has now given up five homers and 10 total runs across his last two starts. Strasburg will carry a 5.56 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB into Sunday's matchup at Miami.
