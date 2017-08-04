Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Set for Friday bullpen

Strasburg (elbow) is slated to throw a bullpen session Friday but isn't certain when he'll participate in a simulated game, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander said he's feeling better now than he did a few days ago, but Strasburg's fantasy owners would love to see this optimism translate into an accelerated timetable. Considering the Nationals have all but locked up the NL East, they're not going to rush back one of their two aces, so Strasburg may not resurface in the rotation for at least another week.