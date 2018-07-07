Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Set for return after All-Star break
Strasburg (shoulder) will make two rehab starts beginning Tuesday, putting him on track to rejoin the Nationals' rotation for the first game after the All-Star break, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
"If he feels fine, he'll go out Tuesday, and we'll see how he feels then and then maybe one more," manager Dave Martinez said after Strasburg threw 50 pitches to hitters in a simulated game Friday. "But very encouraging. He looked very good." The right-hander has missed a month so far with shoulder inflammation, and his absence has been glaring -- the Nats have the league's worst ERA from their rotation since Strasburg went down.
