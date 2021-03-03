Strasburg (hand) will throw two innings in a simulated game Wednesday, and could see his first Grapefruit League action of the year Monday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is completing the final steps in his recovery from August surgery to address carpal tunnel neuritis, and barring any setbacks he appears on track to be ready for Opening Day. Strasburg has battled injuries throughout his career, but the last time he was able to stay healthy he struck out 251 batters over 209 innings in 2019 before leading the Nats to a World Series title, making him a volatile risk/reward option at the draft table.