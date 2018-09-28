Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Set for start Saturday

Strasburg will take the mound Saturday against Colorado, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Strasburg will make his final start of the 2018 season at Coors Field versus the red-hot Rockies. Across 21 outings this year, he's logged a 3.77 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 10.8 K/9.

