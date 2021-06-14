Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to meet with a specialist soon before the Nationals determine the next step in his recovery from nerve irritation, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Strasburg has yet to resume throwing since he was placed on the 10-day injured list June 2 with a neck strain, as the Nationals are waiting for his nerve irritation to subside before clearing him to play catch. The meeting with a specialist could shed more light on a potential timeline for Strasburg's return, but it's clear at this point that the Nationals are viewing him as week-to-week rather than day-to-day. Erick Fedde is expected to serve as Washington's No. 5 starter for the duration of Strasburg's absence.